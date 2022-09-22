Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases 19,402 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,402 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned 0.06% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $3,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,779,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,041,000 after purchasing an additional 298,068 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 27.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,740,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,169,000 after purchasing an additional 594,694 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 17.9% during the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,759,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,112,000 after acquiring an additional 266,975 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,457,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,347,000 after acquiring an additional 31,411 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,268,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,082,000 after acquiring an additional 151,658 shares during the period.

Shares of LMBS stock opened at $47.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.55. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $47.83 and a 1 year high of $50.84.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%.

