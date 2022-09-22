Arkadios Wealth Advisors Reduces Stock Position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 105,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,912 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $3,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the first quarter worth $2,005,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the first quarter worth $225,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the first quarter worth $533,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the first quarter worth $139,000. 72.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on PECO shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lowered Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Compass Point decreased their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.50 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Trading Down 1.8 %

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

Shares of PECO opened at $30.29 on Thursday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.82 and a twelve month high of $36.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 104.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a $0.0933 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. This is a positive change from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 386.21%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

