Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 9,063 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors cut its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 62,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,063 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF were worth $2,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEJ. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 34.6% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 32.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the first quarter valued at $129,000.

Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF Stock Down 4.1 %

Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF stock opened at $37.19 on Thursday. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 1-year low of $35.22 and a 1-year high of $53.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.37.

About Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

