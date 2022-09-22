Arkadios Wealth Advisors Trims Position in FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFD)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFD – Get Rating) by 80.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388,263 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs were worth $1,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 19,280 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Santori & Peters Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,607,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $516,000.

FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs Stock Performance

Shares of BATS BUFD opened at $19.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.20.

