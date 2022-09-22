Arkadios Wealth Advisors Trims Stock Position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors decreased its position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 738,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284,675 shares during the quarter. First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs accounts for 2.4% of Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned approximately 2.20% of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs worth $15,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 6,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000.

NYSEARCA BUFR opened at $21.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.49. First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs has a fifty-two week low of $20.78 and a fifty-two week high of $24.14.

