ARMOR Price Hits $0.0072 on Top Exchanges (ARMOR)

ARMOR (ARMOR) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. Over the last seven days, ARMOR has traded 19.8% lower against the dollar. ARMOR has a market cap of $1.27 million and $30,596.00 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ARMOR coin can currently be bought for about $0.0072 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ARMOR alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00128669 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005397 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005398 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 55.5% against the dollar and now trades at $100.98 or 0.00544987 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.80 or 0.00894773 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

ARMOR Coin Profile

ARMOR was first traded on January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 175,417,559 coins. ARMOR’s official website is armor.fi. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ARMOR Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols.Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARMOR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ARMOR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ARMOR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ARMOR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.