Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $13.66

Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.66 and last traded at $13.91, with a volume of 191078 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.84.

Asahi Kasei Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.96.

Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. Asahi Kasei had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Asahi Kasei Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Asahi Kasei Company Profile

Asahi Kasei Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells chemical products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Material, Homes, and Health Care. It provides caustic soda, chemical fertilizers, nitric acid, ammonia, acrylonitrile, methyl methacrylate, styrene, adipic acid, hexamethylene diamine, AH salt, propionitrile, sodium cyanide, acetonitrile, methacrylonitrile, cyclohexyl methacrylate, cyclohexanol, cyclohexane, and cyclohexene; polymers; chemical intermediates; additives; membranes and systems; clads and anchors; optical and printing materials; electronic materials; and lithium-ion battery and lead-acid battery separators.

