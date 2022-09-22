Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Stock Performance
Asia Pacific Wire & Cable stock opened at $1.47 on Friday. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $3.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.44.
About Asia Pacific Wire & Cable
