Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Price Target Increased to $240.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $189.00 to $240.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

AZPN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Aspen Technology from $176.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Aspen Technology to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised Aspen Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $217.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $225.26 on Monday. Aspen Technology has a 1 year low of $122.29 and a 1 year high of $232.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $208.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.99.

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.36. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 31.82%. The firm had revenue of $238.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aspen Technology will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aspen Technology news, VP F G. Hammond sold 4,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total value of $901,711.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,359,611.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AZPN. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 93.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It offers artificial intelligence of things, aspen hybrid models, asset performance management, OSI digital grid management, and performance engineering; production optimization for commodity polymers, olefins, refining, and specialty chemicals; subsurface science and engineering; and value chain optimization for energy and polymers and specialty chemicals solutions.

