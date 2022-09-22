AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Trading Down 4.9%

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating) fell 4.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.88 and last traded at $7.89. 4,015 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,976,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.30.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on AST SpaceMobile from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 10.35 and a current ratio of 10.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.43 and a 200-day moving average of $8.54.

AST SpaceMobile ( NASDAQ:ASTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AST SpaceMobile had a negative net margin of 68.97% and a negative return on equity of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $7.26 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in AST SpaceMobile by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 219,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 35,676 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in AST SpaceMobile by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD boosted its position in AST SpaceMobile by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 76,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 21,862 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in AST SpaceMobile by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 123,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 43,328 shares during the period. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the first quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

