Ä°stanbul BaÅŸakÅŸehir Fan Token (IBFK) Achieves Market Cap of $1.29 Million

Ä°stanbul BaÅŸakÅŸehir Fan Token (IBFK) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. During the last week, Ä°stanbul BaÅŸakÅŸehir Fan Token has traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Ä°stanbul BaÅŸakÅŸehir Fan Token coin can now be bought for about $2.14 or 0.00011224 BTC on popular exchanges. Ä°stanbul BaÅŸakÅŸehir Fan Token has a market cap of $1.29 million and approximately $342,905.00 worth of Ä°stanbul BaÅŸakÅŸehir Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.89 or 0.00130957 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005261 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005262 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 48.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.48 or 0.00717999 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002367 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.15 or 0.00874060 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Ä°stanbul BaÅŸakÅŸehir Fan Token Coin Profile
Ä°stanbul BaÅŸakÅŸehir Fan Token’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 601,261 coins.
Buying and Selling Ä°stanbul BaÅŸakÅŸehir Fan Token
