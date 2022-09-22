AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Purchased by Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,526 shares during the period. AstraZeneca makes up approximately 0.4% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $3,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AZN. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AZN. TheStreet lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AstraZeneca from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of AstraZeneca from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. UBS Group cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8,840.50.

AstraZeneca stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.88. The stock had a trading volume of 348,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,707,817. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.78. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $53.63 and a twelve month high of $71.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $173.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.85, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.44.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.465 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is -221.95%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

