AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Purchased by RB Capital Management LLC

RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.6% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the first quarter worth $218,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 14.0% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.3% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 17,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 15.6% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 332,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,064,000 after acquiring an additional 44,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $56.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.78. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $53.63 and a one year high of $71.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.66, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.44.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is -221.95%.

Several equities analysts have commented on AZN shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Argus upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8,840.50.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

