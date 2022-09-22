Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Acquires 47,653 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,939 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,653 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises approximately 2.2% of Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $73,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 125.0% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $675.33.

Broadcom Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $8.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $473.27. 46,126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,449,362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $521.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $548.60. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $463.91 and a 52 week high of $677.76. The company has a market cap of $191.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.09.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.32 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.93%.

Broadcom declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.