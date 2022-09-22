Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 62.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,878 shares during the quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $16,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.0% in the second quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.4% in the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.4% in the second quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 17,982 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the period. P.A.W. Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 50.0% in the second quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 3,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,534 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $461.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $410.79.

Insider Activity

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 2.3 %

In other news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 110,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $2,989,085.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,200,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,440,649.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 793,689 shares of company stock worth $23,413,742. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GS traded down $7.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $313.25. The company had a trading volume of 43,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,731,841. The company has a market capitalization of $106.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $332.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $320.85. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $277.84 and a 52 week high of $426.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.99 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $11.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $15.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.61%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.