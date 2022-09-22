Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Buys 65,104 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 81.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 145,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,104 shares during the quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $24,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,113,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,790,225,000 after buying an additional 181,855 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,302,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,336,237,000 after buying an additional 925,010 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,315,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,587,676,000 after buying an additional 562,876 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.2% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,746,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,853,000 after buying an additional 298,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 6.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,191,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,530,000 after purchasing an additional 236,488 shares during the period. 65.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSE HCA traded down $5.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $193.83. The stock had a trading volume of 12,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,024. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.47 and a 12 month high of $279.02. The company has a market capitalization of $55.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $205.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.36.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.54. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 833.68% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.77%.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan purchased 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $198.66 per share, for a total transaction of $64,564.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 89,337 shares in the company, valued at $17,747,688.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HCA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $208.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Oppenheimer set a $255.00 target price on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.14.

HCA Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

See Also

