Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Invests $7.82 Million in Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 554,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,817,000. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC owned 0.09% of Olaplex at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 6,000.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olaplex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olaplex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Olaplex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Olaplex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ OLPX traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.67. 18,526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,257,635. Olaplex Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $11.40 and a one year high of $30.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.89. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 3.28.

Olaplex ( NASDAQ:OLPX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Olaplex had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 59.00%. The firm had revenue of $210.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.34 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OLPX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Olaplex from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Olaplex from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Olaplex from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Olaplex from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Olaplex from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.42.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

