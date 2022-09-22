Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,804 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 6,043 shares during the quarter. Norfolk Southern comprises about 1.8% of Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Norfolk Southern worth $60,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centric Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 3,025 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,382 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,257 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 929 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

NSC stock traded down $2.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $225.18. 11,837 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,352,050. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $217.00 and a one year high of $299.20. The stock has a market cap of $52.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.74.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 39.49%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total value of $26,229,550.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,631,153.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NSC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $278.00 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.10.

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Articles

