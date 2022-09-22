Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Sells 435,798 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC trimmed its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 868,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 435,798 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $34,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WFC. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth $25,502,000. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 19,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 13,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 71,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,413,000 after acquiring an additional 32,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $2,951,000. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on WFC. Barclays reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price target on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.97.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded down $0.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.53. 584,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,584,782. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $157.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.49. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

