Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Sells 796,176 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC cut its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,735 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 796,176 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Micron Technology by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,507,938 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,049,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,418 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Micron Technology by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,336,782 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,414,090,000 after buying an additional 1,104,114 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 41,921,490 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,551,295,000 after buying an additional 646,950 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Micron Technology by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,314,215 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,750,624,000 after buying an additional 7,894,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Micron Technology by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,193,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,585,436,000 after buying an additional 7,380,205 shares during the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MU has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Summit Insights lowered Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 12th. Raymond James lowered Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.34.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total value of $1,059,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,126 shares in the company, valued at $7,602,621.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MU traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.95. The stock had a trading volume of 538,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,026,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.30. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $49.72 and a one year high of $98.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.50.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This is a positive change from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.25%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

