Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lessened its stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,270 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $3,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vetamer Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Snap during the first quarter worth about $2,470,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in Snap by 134.9% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 11,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,434 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap by 166.7% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 25.8% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 31,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 6,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Snap by 5.1% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 40,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the period. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Snap alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Huber Research cut shares of Snap from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. TheStreet downgraded Snap from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Argus lowered Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Snap from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.91.

Snap Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SNAP traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.45. 762,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,565,048. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.80. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.34 and a 1-year high of $83.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.15 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 5.65.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 18.31% and a negative return on equity of 21.55%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $99,586.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 255,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,587,161.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 5,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total value of $58,978.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,064,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,171,989.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $99,586.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 255,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,587,161.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,197,414 shares of company stock valued at $12,434,463.

Snap Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.