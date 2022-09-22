Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Acquires 3,946 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NTLA. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 49.2% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 10.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Intellia Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.67.

Intellia Therapeutics Trading Down 4.0 %

NASDAQ NTLA traded down $2.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.08. 1,165,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,212,923. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 2.02. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.08 and a fifty-two week high of $155.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.03.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.02). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.23% and a negative net margin of 883.17%. The business had revenue of $14.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 115.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intellia Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

