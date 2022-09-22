Atticus Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,524 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $7,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,624,000. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 51,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Bridge Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJH traded up $2.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $239.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,124. The company’s 50-day moving average is $246.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.15. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $218.00 and a fifty-two week high of $292.05.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.