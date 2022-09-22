Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Raised to Sector Perform at ATB Capital

ATB Capital upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB – Get Rating) to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has C$4.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ACB. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Aurora Cannabis from a sell rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$2.50 to C$2.15 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Cowen increased their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$1.85 to C$2.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Aurora Cannabis from a sell rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Aurora Cannabis to C$4.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$1.85 to C$2.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$3.57.

Aurora Cannabis Price Performance

Shares of ACB stock opened at C$1.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.61. Aurora Cannabis has a 12 month low of C$1.56 and a 12 month high of C$10.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$518.08 million and a P/E ratio of -0.29.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis derivative products in Canada and internationally. It also engages in facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, research, production, derivatives, product development, wholesale, and retail distribution activities. The company produces various strains of dried cannabis, cannabis oil and capsules, and topical kits for medical patients.

