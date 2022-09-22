Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Upgraded at ATB Capital

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ATB Capital to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a C$4.00 price objective on the stock. ATB Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 129.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ACB. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$1.85 to C$2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$1.85 to C$2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$3.75 to C$2.50 in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$2.50 to C$2.15 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$3.57.

ACB opened at C$1.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$518.08 million and a PE ratio of -0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.98 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.61, a current ratio of 5.85 and a quick ratio of 3.95. Aurora Cannabis has a 12-month low of C$1.56 and a 12-month high of C$10.87.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis derivative products in Canada and internationally. It also engages in facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, research, production, derivatives, product development, wholesale, and retail distribution activities. The company produces various strains of dried cannabis, cannabis oil and capsules, and topical kits for medical patients.

