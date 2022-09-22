Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Holdings Raised by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $8,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADP. Norges Bank bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth $566,438,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,637,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,653,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,852 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 23,114.1% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,481,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,677 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1,386.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,531,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 16.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,393,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,227,160,000 after purchasing an additional 779,457 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $230.22. 21,869 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,731,412. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.26 and a 1 year high of $261.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $240.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.56.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 66.25% and a net margin of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 59.34%.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $8,945,492.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,571,166.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total value of $13,932,520.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,515,189.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $8,945,492.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,426 shares in the company, valued at $10,571,166.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 107,349 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,129. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.85.

About Automatic Data Processing



Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

