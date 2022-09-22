Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Bought by Highland Private Wealth Management

Highland Private Wealth Management raised its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 588.9% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 761.1% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4,750.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 174 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $41,184.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $747,230.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 174 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $41,184.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $747,230.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,537,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,258,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,349 shares of company stock worth $25,576,129. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADP traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $230.12. 17,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,731,412. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $240.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.26 and a 1-year high of $261.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 66.25% and a net margin of 17.87%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 59.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ADP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.85.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

