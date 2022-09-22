Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Purchased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,124 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $15,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 52,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,932,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth about $392,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 49,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,206,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 316,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,989,000 after acquiring an additional 10,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $13,932,520.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,515,189.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $8,945,492.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,571,166.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $13,932,520.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,515,189.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 107,349 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,129. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.0 %

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ADP shares. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.85.

Shares of ADP stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $230.47. 55,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,731,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.56. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.26 and a twelve month high of $261.59.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 66.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 59.34%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.