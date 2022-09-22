AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered AutoWeb from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $1.25 to $0.39 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

NASDAQ AUTO opened at $0.39 on Friday. AutoWeb has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $4.35. The company has a market cap of $5.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.39 and its 200 day moving average is $1.13.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUTO. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of AutoWeb in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of AutoWeb by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 246,844 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 6,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kokino LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoWeb in the 4th quarter worth about $3,308,000. 27.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to specific search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

