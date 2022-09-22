AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered AutoWeb from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $1.25 to $0.39 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.
AutoWeb Stock Up 1.3 %
NASDAQ AUTO opened at $0.39 on Friday. AutoWeb has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $4.35. The company has a market cap of $5.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.39 and its 200 day moving average is $1.13.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About AutoWeb
AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to specific search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AutoWeb (AUTO)
- The Worst May be Over for Target, But is the Stock Safe to Buy?
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Two Fun Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Novavax Remains a Risk-On Stock in a Risk-Off Market
- 3 Defensive Stocks With 60-Year Dividend Hike Streaks
Receive News & Ratings for AutoWeb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoWeb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.