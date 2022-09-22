AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stifel Nicolaus

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a note issued to investors on Thursday. They presently have a $2,450.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on AZO. Stephens raised their price target on shares of AutoZone to $2,400.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,334.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $1,920.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded AutoZone from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $2,125.00 to $2,420.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,248.50.

AutoZone Stock Performance

AZO stock opened at $2,076.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $40.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,187.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,094.66. AutoZone has a one year low of $1,634.34 and a one year high of $2,362.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $38.38 by $2.13. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 79.74%. AutoZone’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $35.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AutoZone will post 122.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total transaction of $875,924.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 362 shares in the company, valued at $802,745.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total value of $6,526,324.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,935 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $35,157,868.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of AutoZone

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZO. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in AutoZone by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,886,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at $698,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

See Also

