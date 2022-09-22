Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $35.12

Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $35.12 and last traded at $35.15, with a volume of 54 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Avient from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Avient from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Avient from $67.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

Get Avient alerts:

Avient Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Avient Announces Dividend

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Avient had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 5.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avient Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.237 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Avient’s payout ratio is 34.93%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Avient by 194.1% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 35,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 23,726 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Avient by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avient by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 105,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after acquiring an additional 30,480 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avient in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avient by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Avient Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.