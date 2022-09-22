Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Shares Down 6.9%

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 6.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $139.98 and last traded at $139.98. Approximately 7,410 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,067,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $150.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $184.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $223.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.40.

Avis Budget Group Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $168.87 and a 200 day moving average of $201.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 2.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $15.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $3.72. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 21.02% and a negative return on equity of 477.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 47.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Glenn Lurie sold 1,474 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.94, for a total transaction of $263,757.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Avis Budget Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAR. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,679,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 18.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

