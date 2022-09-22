B20 Tops 1-Day Volume of $86,897.00 (B20)

B20 (B20) traded 11% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 22nd. B20 has a total market cap of $1.10 million and $86,897.00 worth of B20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, B20 has traded down 14.2% against the dollar. One B20 coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000572 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004313 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010900 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069573 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10636024 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About B20

B20’s genesis date was January 14th, 2021. B20’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins. B20’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. B20’s official website is b20.whalestreet.xyz.

B20 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metapurse’s mission is to democratize access and ownership to highly sought-after artwork and accelerate the cultural Renaissance that is happening within the metaverse. It believes it truly achieved this with B.20 — the name of a massive NFT bundle we are fractionalizing so that everyone can have ownership over the first large scale public art project within the metaverse. It is important to note that it is fractionalizing ownership, not the assets themselves. These fractions will be available as 1.6 million B.20 tokens, and can be referred to as the “keys” to this digital vault.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as B20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade B20 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy B20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

