Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Shares Down 7.9%

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) fell 7.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.21 and last traded at $7.25. 12,236 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 368,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.87.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BW shares. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to $10.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to $13.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.13.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. The company has a market cap of $645.66 million, a PE ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.37.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BW. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to a range of industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.
