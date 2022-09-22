Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Shares Down 7.9%

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) fell 7.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.21 and last traded at $7.25. 12,236 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 368,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.87.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BW shares. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to $10.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to $13.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.13.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. The company has a market cap of $645.66 million, a PE ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.37.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises ( NYSE:BW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a return on equity of 111.74% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BW. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to a range of industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

