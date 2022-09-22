Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN) Short Interest Update

Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,940,000 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the August 15th total of 2,750,000 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 889,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BBLN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Babylon from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Bank of America began coverage on Babylon in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Babylon from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Babylon

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Babylon in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Babylon in the 1st quarter worth about $162,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Babylon by 300.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 34,130 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Babylon in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Babylon by 886.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 52,319 shares in the last quarter.

Babylon Price Performance

Babylon Company Profile

Shares of NYSE:BBLN opened at $0.57 on Thursday. Babylon has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.76.

Babylon Holdings Limited operates as a digital healthcare company. It offers end-to-end care solution that facilities through its digital health suite, virtual care, in-person medical care, and post-care offerings. The company also provides Babylon Cloud services. It operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Canada, and internationally.

