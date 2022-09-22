Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) Given New C$38.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI – Get Rating) had its target price increased by analysts at Scotiabank from C$38.00 to C$38.50 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.37% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$31.50 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$35.96.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Trading Down 2.0 %

BDGI traded down C$0.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$30.71. 17,362 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,193. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 180.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.49, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$31.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$30.05. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 12-month low of C$22.54 and a 12-month high of C$37.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Badger Infrastructure Solutions

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Company Profile

In other Badger Infrastructure Solutions news, Senior Officer Tracey Lynn Wallace sold 1,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.07, for a total transaction of C$59,874.69.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.

