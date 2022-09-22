Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Shares Down 6.6%

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD)’s stock price was down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.81 and last traded at $6.83. Approximately 203,838 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 2,699,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BLDP shares. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.58.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Ballard Power Systems Trading Up 2.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 15.16 and a quick ratio of 14.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems ( NASDAQ:BLDP Get Rating ) (TSE:BLD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 164.44% and a negative return on equity of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $20.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 4.5% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 35,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 0.6% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 275,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 47.3% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kepos Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 20,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.25% of the company’s stock.

About Ballard Power Systems

(Get Rating)

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.