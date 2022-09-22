Ballast Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Ballast Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,882,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,489,000 after acquiring an additional 226,404 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,141,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,153,944,000 after acquiring an additional 34,503 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,993,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,898,000 after acquiring an additional 753,260 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,350,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,494,000 after acquiring an additional 190,633 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,166,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,522,000 after purchasing an additional 210,504 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $232.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.05. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $218.00 and a 52-week high of $292.05.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

