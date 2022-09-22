Ballast Inc. Increases Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Ballast Inc. raised its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,013 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Stephens dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Compass Point cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.63.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

TFC traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.24. 14,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,592,221. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.28. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $44.68 and a 52-week high of $68.95.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 47.17%.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $6,813,714.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 862,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,214,550.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

