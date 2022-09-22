Ballast Inc. Sells 12,796 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Ballast Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,796 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Ballast Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $5,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,473,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,777,000 after purchasing an additional 30,209 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,144,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,036,000 after purchasing an additional 42,320 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,073,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,988,000 after purchasing an additional 26,324 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 906,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,714,000 after purchasing an additional 377,976 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 763.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 841,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,968,000 after purchasing an additional 743,743 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

VHT opened at $226.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $240.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.77. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $217.12 and a 1 year high of $268.72.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.