Ballast Inc. Sells 286 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Ballast Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and comprises approximately 0.8% of Ballast Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,213,765,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,358,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,402,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242,548 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,839,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,557 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2,999.1% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,621,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,525,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and stock traded up $8.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $305.27. The stock had a trading volume of 36,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,217,114. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $220.20 and a 12 month high of $335.33. The company has a market capitalization of $290.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.29, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $314.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $304.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. UBS Group raised Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $335.00 to $363.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $332.19.

In other Eli Lilly and news, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $304.19 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.64. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 62,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,120,470.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 89,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.85, for a total value of $29,776,095.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,875,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,574,940,536.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $304.19 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.64. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at $19,120,470.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 543,125 shares of company stock worth $178,307,801. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

