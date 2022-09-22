Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Stock Price Down 9.1%

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) shares fell 9.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.82 and last traded at $20.95. 13,006 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 318,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.04.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BALY. JMP Securities started coverage on Bally’s in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Bally’s from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Bally’s from $49.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Bally’s in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.75.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.05 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.87.
In other news, EVP Marc A. Crisafulli sold 20,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $447,986.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,896 shares in the company, valued at $899,712. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Bally’s by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Bally’s by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bally’s in the second quarter worth approximately $141,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bally’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Bally’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.
Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.
