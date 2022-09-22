Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Stock Price Down 9.1%

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) shares fell 9.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.82 and last traded at $20.95. 13,006 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 318,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BALY. JMP Securities started coverage on Bally’s in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Bally’s from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Bally’s from $49.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Bally’s in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

Get Bally's alerts:

Bally’s Stock Down 8.9 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.05 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

Bally’s ( NYSE:BALY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Bally’s had a positive return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $552.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 106.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bally’s Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Marc A. Crisafulli sold 20,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $447,986.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,896 shares in the company, valued at $899,712. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Bally’s by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Bally’s by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bally’s in the second quarter worth approximately $141,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bally’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Bally’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Bally’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.