Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by SS&H Financial Advisors Inc.

SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up 0.9% of SS&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter worth $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 201.9% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at $31,000. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:BAC opened at $33.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.88. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $29.67 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The company has a market cap of $266.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.37.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.04). Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.58.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

