Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $9.17

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.17 and last traded at $9.17, with a volume of 6755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BBDC. TheStreet lowered Barings BDC from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Raymond James lowered Barings BDC from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Barings BDC Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $996.16 million, a P/E ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 0.57.

Barings BDC Announces Dividend

Barings BDC ( NYSE:BBDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $55.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.94 million. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 12.83%. The company’s revenue was up 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 228.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barings BDC

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ares Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 5,350,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,321,000 after acquiring an additional 619,503 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,371,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,657 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,502,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,986,000 after acquiring an additional 407,203 shares in the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 1,413,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,620,000 after acquiring an additional 103,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,399,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,034,000 after acquiring an additional 220,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.53% of the company’s stock.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

