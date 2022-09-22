Barrington Research Trims Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Target Price to $239.00

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barrington Research from $248.00 to $239.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Kadant Stock Performance
NYSE KAI opened at $175.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Kadant has a 1-year low of $165.37 and a 1-year high of $240.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.65.
Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.27. Kadant had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $221.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.37 million. Equities analysts predict that Kadant will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.
Kadant Announces Dividend
Insider Activity at Kadant
In other Kadant news, Director William P. Tully sold 505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.36, for a total value of $86,536.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,370.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John M. Albertine sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $204,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,813 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William P. Tully sold 505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.36, for a total value of $86,536.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,370.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kadant
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KAI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kadant during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kadant during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kadant in the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kadant in the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kadant by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Kadant Company Profile
Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.
