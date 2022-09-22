Barrington Research Trims Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Target Price to $239.00

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barrington Research from $248.00 to $239.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Kadant Stock Performance

NYSE KAI opened at $175.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Kadant has a 1-year low of $165.37 and a 1-year high of $240.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.65.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.27. Kadant had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $221.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.37 million. Equities analysts predict that Kadant will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

Kadant Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Kadant

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.84%.

In other Kadant news, Director William P. Tully sold 505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.36, for a total value of $86,536.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,370.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John M. Albertine sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $204,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,813 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William P. Tully sold 505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.36, for a total value of $86,536.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,370.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kadant

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KAI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kadant during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kadant during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kadant in the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kadant in the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kadant by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

