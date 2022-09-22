Base Protocol (BASE) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $28,311.00

Base Protocol (BASE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. During the last seven days, Base Protocol has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. Base Protocol has a market cap of $436,415.36 and approximately $28,311.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Base Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.91 or 0.00004766 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.12 or 0.00131850 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005249 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005250 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 50% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.27 or 0.00720574 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $166.07 or 0.00871719 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Base Protocol Profile

Base Protocol’s total supply is 480,680 coins. Base Protocol’s official Twitter account is @baseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Base Protocol is medium.com/baseprotocol. The official website for Base Protocol is www.baseprotocol.org.

Buying and Selling Base Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BASE aims to function as a synthetic asset which represents speculation on the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies (cmc). This is made possible through an elastic supply characteristic and programmatic rebasing protocol which incentivize market actors to drive BASE price to its target (peg) price. Early on, qualitative factors like new adoption and speculation may disrupt that peg. But as the network grows, the peg stabilizes. In its early stages, BASE is a speculative asset that seeks to peg to cmc. In its final state, BASE is a synthetic asset that is stably pegged to cmc.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Base Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Base Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

