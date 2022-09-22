B&D White Capital Company LLC Acquires 15,249 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

B&D White Capital Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,249 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 10.9% of B&D White Capital Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. B&D White Capital Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $25,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,169.4% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,592,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,322,000 after acquiring an additional 10,477,874 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,485,812,000. Wealthsimple Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,014,158,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22,665.5% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,541,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534,683 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10,988.9% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,462,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,763 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $190.42 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $202.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.86. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $181.67 and a 1 year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

