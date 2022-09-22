B&D White Capital Company LLC Purchases Shares of 226,442 SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

B&D White Capital Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 226,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,124,000. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust comprises 3.5% of B&D White Capital Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4,545.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1,765.8% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 8,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 8,158 shares during the period.

Shares of GLDM opened at $33.22 on Thursday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1-year low of $32.85 and a 1-year high of $41.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.31.

