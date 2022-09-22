B&D White Capital Company LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

B&D White Capital Company LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,447 shares during the quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTV. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,135,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,867 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,112,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,112,000 after buying an additional 658,300 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,629,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,593,000 after buying an additional 610,815 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,786,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,550,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,181,000 after buying an additional 525,597 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $130.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.74. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $127.16 and a 52-week high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

