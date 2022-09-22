B&D White Capital Company LLC Trims Stock Position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

B&D White Capital Company LLC lessened its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating) by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,695 shares during the quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP lifted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 10,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

AVUS opened at $65.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.88. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $63.22 and a 1 year high of $81.26.

